The Law of Attraction, in Business & in Life

Last week I took a road trip along the California coast with some friends. I camped in a tent more times in the week than I had in my entire life prior, witnessed little beauties of nature I had never seen before, and drowned my head in dry shampoo.

My phone struggled to no avail to achieve service, but I liked it that way. It forced me to be cut off from social media, back home, work, and even this blog I now consider my baby. Sorry to abandon you, baby.

This year I didn’t ring in the new year with booze, rather I rang it in with stars and strangers in Big Sur. All that surrounded me was silent mountains, and the clouds that blended in with the sea. What better place to reflect on my life than here.

Like most, I jotted down some goals for 2018. I didn’t have a pen or paper, so my iPhone notepad sufficed. I stared at the list. Nothing was too different from the year prior, or from the goals I had for the year before that. Really, the aim is to keep improving these things that I already have in my life.

How to do that? With the law of attraction. I know I know… here we go with this sappy self-help talk crap. I don’t mean for the following text to come off so flowery, but I apologize in advance if it does. That’s not my intention for this post. My intention is to express the fact that whatever you want for your life, you have to know that it is already yours, because it is.

Everything you’ve ever wanted is already yours.

I’ve been practicing this belief since last year, and it has made a world’s difference for my life. The mind is a powerful tool, and you can give that power to your negative thoughts or to the thoughts that will keep you reaching higher. So which one is it going to be?

For business, try jotting some statements down in present tense that you would like to see for yourself in the future. Here are some suggestions to start with:

My work aligns with my passion, so I enjoy what I do each day.

I am appreciated for the time and commitment that I put into my projects.

I respect any criticism that I receive on my work and view it as a tool to get better, rather than take the criticism personally.

I get paid $XXX,XXX salary per year and deserve every cent of it.

I do not get taken advantage of in business and I know when to say “no.”

Write these down anywhere. Notepad on the phone, on a notepad with a pen, email yourself, in fact write it multiple places! Read it every day. Feel free to expand on the points. And never be afraid to keep adding in more detail. Being specific only helps, never hurts.

You can also write some down regarding your personal life, i.e.:

I practice X sport everyday and push myself to become better at this sport.

I have a partner who I love dearly and who loves and respects me the same.

I love the place I live, and am grateful to call it home.

I have all the people I need in my life; family, friends, etc.

I am confident and strong-willed, and no one can break me.

You should write as many as you can think of, in present tense, even if you do not feel like you have these certain aspects in your life currently. Like I said, the mind is a powerful place and it will sculpt your life exactly to how you envision it, so no doubt you should make it a badass one.

I figured the best time to write a post like this was at the start of the new year, where people are naturally more inspired to take control and make some changes in their life. But in reality, this concept should be practiced every day. It doesn’t matter what time of the year. Especially on those icky days or weeks that you feel like you keep getting kicked to the ground. That is when this mentality really needs to prevail.

Are you already familiar with the law of attraction? If so I’d love to hear your experiences with the practice. It is quite amazing the transformation that it can bring forth. Happy 2018 everyone, and happy attracting. ✦

