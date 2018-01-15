100+ FREE California Photos & Imagery

For the last week of 2017, I took a road trip up the coast of California with some friends. Awesome places were visited, such as Forest Hills, Auburn, the redwoods, Point Reyes, Bolinas, San Francisco, Santa Cruz, Big Sur, and more. It was a breathtaking trip and perfect way to end the year. See the gallery below of some of the best shots I captured, using just my iPhone 8+! If you like what you see, the images are available as a free download zipped file. Keep in mind, however, that since all of these images were captured using iPhone 8, they are not the highest resolution.

To follow more of my photo experimentation shenanigans (I don’t actually consider myself a photographer), feel free to check out my instagram: @nshasky

All of these photos are left raw and unedited so that you can edit as you please.

About the Author | LinkedIn

Nicolette Shasky is a creative soul with a specialty in visual storytelling and UI/UX Design. She currently works as a Visual + Analytics Designer at Interactions Marketing in San Diego, California.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

