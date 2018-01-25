In a Rut? Try These 4 Cure-All’s

Oh no. You feel it coming on. Or you #wokeuplikethis. Unmotivated, tired, lethargic, uninspired. In other words, in a goddamn rut. Is it Monday? Nice try, don’t blame it on Monday. Don’t blame it on lack of sleep either (though that may contribute to this shitty feeling, but cannot be blamed as the sole perpetrator). You may have been feeling like this a lot lately. But a lot of these feelings are due to thoughts, and thoughts can be changed.

Here’s how.

Change your mindset by tackling your mood first. How to change your mood exactly? Lots of ways.

Let’s start with the morning, the most crucial time of the day to set up the precedent for the rest of your day.

Put on the most high-energy music of your taste (for me, it’s house music, indie-electronic, or something similar). I find blasting music in the morning in my bathroom to be such a game changer. Sure, it may not be the time for techno, but it is the place your mind needs to be to wake the f* up. Not to mention some poppin’ tunes may inspire impromptu dance moves, and your body loves movement in the morning. Create a special drink for yourself each morning. Get creative outside of your typical coffee (boooring. Ultimate snooze-fest, and that’s what we’re trying to ditch, am I right). And I’m not referring to an alcoholic drink either you crazy. For instance, my go-to morning “elixir,” as I like to call it, consists of ginger, lemon, turmeric, maple syrup, and black pepper. This is the shit your body craves, not another stimulant to become dependent on. Try it out. Okay, so you made it to work. But you may not feel like the best version of your rainbow sugary self just yet. Before you do anything, (that includes checking emails) open up your email (I know that is completely contradictory to the previous statement) and compose a message, addressed to yourself. Here you are going to write a brief statement to yourself in an effort to motivate yourself to get shit done. Be humorous, be assertive – let your personality shine in your writing – anything goes here. Just a quick something to get the ball rolling. Once you have your draft done, briefly read it over. But we won’t stop there. I want you to schedule it out to yourself at a later time or date.

You can do this in Outlook 365 by:

In the message, click Options. In the More Options group, click Delay Delivery. Under Delivery options, select the Do not deliver before check box, and then click the delivery date and time that you want.

For Gmail, you can achieve the same action by installing the Boomerang extension.

The goal here is to receive the message at a crucial time that you would find most beneficial, such as at 2pm once you hit that post-lunch food coma slump and all you can think about is plopping onto the communal couch in the break room. Or schedule to receive it on a day that you have a big presentation or meeting coming up and know you could use the extra moral support (who better than from yourself right?!). Plus there is something to writing that takes it to a whole other level versus just thinking your way to motivating yourself. When you are writing these words down you are solidifying them in your mind first thing in the morning. Consider it breakfast brain food.

We all hit creator’s block or writer’s block at some point. Sometimes it happens more often than we’d like. Coming up with ideas is an interesting concept. It isn’t really something that can be forced. I mean honestly, how are we expected to formulate spectacular ideas in an allotted time frame everyday (i.e. 9-5p)? I know most of my grand ideas come at the most inconvenient times, such as when I am in the shower, during a walk on the pier, or while I’m trying to fall asleep at night. So how to work with this? Well, there’s an amazing tool that comes with most smartphones, that allows you try write in simple text (i.e. Notepad on iPhones). Imagine that! And cell phones are the one device that most of us keep on us at all times. If you can write out a text, send a Snap, or update your FB status, then you can jot down an idea in your notepad. Consider it your ‘thoughtbank’ for those later times when you can’t be bothered to come up with an idea on the spot. Free-flowing thoughts and ideas occur when the mind is relaxed, so naturally some sparks will fly in that brilliant mind of yours when it is not under pressure. Take that extra step to record them; your future self will thank you for it.

I hope that you try at least one of these suggestions, you just might find them useful. Or you might find that my advice is utter crap. In any regard, it is your responsibility to change your thoughts, and then change your actions to get out of your rut. That’s my two cents and hippie babble for the day. Also, I’d love to hear about any tactics you might have up your sleeve. Each day, hell even each hour, we may feel different, so not every rut tactic may work at any given moment. After all, these are all just ideas as well at the end of the day.

Cover photo credit to Gratisography. (Love his work, and you will too.)

About the Author | LinkedIn

Nicolette Shasky is a creative soul with a specialty in visual storytelling and UI/UX Design. She currently works as a Visual + Analytics Designer at Interactions Marketing in San Diego, California.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

